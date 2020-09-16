The story of Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen has broken viewing records for ITV.

Des, starring Doctor Who actor David Tennant in the titular role, has become the broadcaster’s biggest drama launch of the year.

The dramatised story of the Muswell Hill Murderer has already been a big hit with critics, with David Tennant receiving praise for his performance.

The first episode of the show was watched by an average audience of 5.4 million, becoming ITV’s biggest drama debut since 2019’s Cleaning Up.

Des peaked at 5.9 million viewers and was watched by nearly a third of all viewers across its time period.

The series is told from the perspective of Nilsen, who died in prison in 2018 at the age of 72.

He carried out a murder spree in the late 70s and 80s, killing as many as 15 young men, many of them homeless homosexuals after luring them into his north London home.

He was jailed for life in 1983, with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 25 years, for six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The three-part drama is based on material from Brian Masters’ book Killing For Company and covers Nilsen’s arrest and trial.

The final episode airs tonight on STV at 9pm.