Derren Brown anounces five Aberdeen dates after tour cancelled due to coronavirus

A TV illusionist who cancelled his UK tour due to Covid-19 says he will return to Aberdeen in 2021.

Derren Brown’s Showman tour, which was due to run throughout 2020, has been rescheduled for the spring and summer of next year due to current social distancing restrictions.

He will perform at His Majesty’s Theatre from March 30 to April 3, 2021.

In a statement, Derren said: “We were all ready to open Showman when the tour had to be postponed.

“Now, after sitting around in my pants for months I am so, so eager to get this show on the road.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who bought tickets and then were told they had to wait. Let’s get together and have a hug and a party.”

The illusionist’s theatre show will head to Dartford, Oxford, Woking, Plymouth, Aberdeen, Sunderland, Hull, Glasgow, Canterbury, Ipswich, Leeds, Bournemouth, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Milton Keynes and Southend.

ICYMI… we’re relaunching my new tour Showman next February. Tickets are now on sale. Details and dates here: https://t.co/Qm2gmHKxFq https://t.co/IbAU9PKnf0 — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) May 24, 2020

Derren Brown’s one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history.

Now with his first brand new theatre show in six years, he returns to astonish and amaze audiences up and down the country. The content of Showman remains a closely-guarded secret.

In a statement, Derren said: “All I can reveal at this point is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that’s what I find most interesting.

“There are places I’d like to take you where we haven’t been before. I always aim to have it deliver more than you’d expect.

“I’m excited to be at the starting point of that process and getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year.”

Derren previously visited the Granite City on his tour of Infamous, visiting the city’s His Majesty’s Theatre in July 2014.

It featured a hypnotised member of the audience asleep in a glass sarcophagus for the duration of the interval.

To find out more about Derren Brown and his Showman tour, visit www.derrenbrown.co.uk/shows/showman/

