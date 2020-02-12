Deputy First Minister promises ‘significant’ investment for local authorities

The deputy first minister has promised “significant” investment in local authorities as the budget row goes on.

Earlier this week, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the local authority would no longer be able to go ahead with plans to build new schools as a result of the budget settlement from Holyrood.

But John Swinney – who is also Holyrood’s education chief – has insisted councils are getting a fair deal.

Around £2.9 million in pupil equity funding was allocated to Aberdeen City Council last year – and the 2020-21 allocation is yet to be announced.

The policy awards schools funding dependent on the number of children receiving free meals and other factors, with the aim of reducing inequalities between rich and poor pupils.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that schools will receive £1,200 for each pupil registered for school meals in P1 to S3.

Mr Swinney said: “Local authorities in the draft budget will receive a real-terms increase in the funding available to them.

“Schools within Aberdeen city will also be receiving a pupil equity fund which will be targeted very closely at closing the poverty-linked attainment gap. We have got significant investment in general going into local authorities, and we also have very specific investment going into education.

“I am pleased that over the last three years, local authorities have delivered a real-terms increase in investment in school education.”

Mr Lumsden welcomed the fund – but claimed the council was still unable to go ahead with the building of new educational infrastructure.

He said: “It’s great to have the pupil equity fund but we can’t use it to build new schools. We need cash to invest in the future.”