Depute Provost tells of mental health problems

The depute provost of Aberdeen has claimed she suffered mental health problems as a result of the way she was treated by opposition councillors.

Jennifer Stewart left the Liberal Democrats to join the administration as an independent councillor shortly after the 2017 local elections.

And she said the treatment she has received since from her former colleagues, as well as the opposition SNP group, left her scared to walk down certain corridors in the Town House.

She said she has also suffered from depression and anxiety, and believes there was a campaign to try to force her to leave the council.

Mrs Stewart said: “The level of pressure that was brought on me by the SNP and Liberal Democrats caused me significant mental health issues and anxiety, something I have never suffered from before.

“I have been ostracised, shunned and prevented from walking down certain corridors.

“Other councillors have no right to go on a witch-hunt to try and get rid of someone.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill denied there had been a campaign against Mrs Stewart.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “I can’t speak for her mental health and if she has been unwell, I wish her a speedy recovery.

“We have had very little interaction with her since she left the Liberal Democrats just a few days after being re-elected with the support of our members, our resources and our finances.

“We have done nothing to make her life difficult as far as I can tell and I can’t understand why she feels it is unsafe to walk down certain corridors in the Town House.”

Jackie Dunbar, the SNP’s depute group leader, said: “It is always difficult for someone to publicly address issues of anxiety and depression and Mrs Stewart must be applauded.

“On behalf of the SNP group I wish her well and the door of the SNP group is always open for her if she thinks we could help in any way.”