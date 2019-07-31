Deposit return scheme predicted to take 480,000 of plastic bottles off Aberdeen’s streets

More than 480,000 plastic bottles could be kept off Aberdeen’s streets, beaches and green spaces thanks to a pioneering new scheme.

Figures released by environmental body Zero Waste Scotland reveal the scale of plastic bottle dumping in Aberdeen – and how it will be reduced by Scotland’s forthcoming deposit return scheme.

Under the scheme, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks purchased in single-use plastic or glass bottles and aluminium or steel cans.

The money would then be returned once people give back their empty container for recycling.

The new figures show that people in the city go through 29.3 million plastic bottles every year, with an estimated 530,000 of those littered each year.

Jill Farrell, chief operating officer at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Our new figures reveal how Scotland’s deposit return scheme could visibly slash the number of littered plastic bottles in Aberdeen.

“We all hate seeing empty bottles and cans littering our streets, green spaces and beaches.

“The great thing about Scotland’s deposit return scheme is it will give people a 20p incentive to do the right thing with their empty bottles – take them back for recycling, rather than risk them ending up on our streets or in our rivers.

“Litter isn’t just an eyesore – it also pollutes our environment and seas.

“And for every bottle littered, more plastic has to be created, generating more planet-damaging emissions.

“When you take back your empty bottles to be recycled, you’ll not just be getting your 20p back – you’ll be doing your bit in the fight against the climate emergency.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

With a 20p incentive not to throw away empties, Zero Waste Scotland estimates a 90% reduction in litter for the materials included.

This would mean 480,000 fewer plastic bottles dropped within Aberdeen City Council each year, or more than 1,300 every single day.

With plastic bottles only one of the materials included in the scheme, the overall impact on litter is expected to be even higher.

Across Scotland wherever people can buy a drink in a container made from one of these materials, they will also be able to return it to reclaim the deposit.

The Scottish Government is expected to introduce legislation to enable the scheme later this year.