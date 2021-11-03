News / Local ‘Deplorable’ drug addicts stole mum’s entire life savings By David McPhee 03/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 5:51 pm Stewart Linton and Michelle Livingstone stole nearly £9,000. A mum who took in her cancer-stricken daughter was repaid for her kindness when the ill woman and her boyfriend stole nearly £9,000 of her life savings. Michelle Livingstone, 48, broke into her mum’s personal safe and stole £5,000 while her partner Stewart Linton, 40, used the woman’s credit card to withdraw almost £4,000. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Linton made over 45 separate bank withdrawals from the woman’s account between October 12 and October 30 last year. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe