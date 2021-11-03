‘Deplorable’ drug addicts stole mum’s entire life savings

A mum who took in her cancer-stricken daughter was repaid for her kindness when the ill woman and her boyfriend stole nearly £9,000 of her life savings.

Michelle Livingstone, 48, broke into her mum’s personal safe and stole £5,000 while her partner Stewart Linton, 40, used the woman’s credit card to withdraw almost £4,000.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Linton made over 45 separate bank withdrawals from the woman’s account between October 12 and October 30 last year.