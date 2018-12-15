North-east dentist given top award

A north-east dentist practice has been awarded a top accolade at a prestigious ceremony.

Inverurie Smile Care was recognised as Best NHS Practice and was also Best Treatment of Nervous Patients runner-up at the Dentistry Scotland Awards 2018.

It follows on from the success of the group’s sister practice in Huntly, which won the honour of being named best NHS practice last year.

A spokesman for Inverurie Smile Care said: “Our Inverurie Dentist is proud to have been recognised and appreciated as the Best in Scotland, and also award-recognised dentristry experts for best treatment of nervous patients finalists 2017 and 2018.

“It is a testament to the excellent work of our full team and also our charitable community sponsorships, namely Inverurie Academy football teams and Inverurie Foodbank.”