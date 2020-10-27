Dental firm secures purchase of Aberdeen practice

A dental firm has completed the purchase of a practice in Aberdeen.

Oracare Scotland has completed a takeover of Cults Dental Practice thanks to a funding package of nearly £500,000 from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Under the new ownership, the practice will expand its services to offer a range of cosmetic treatments.

Business partners Dr Naga Narra and Saima Ikram have also created three new jobs as a result of the takeover.

Dr Narra said: “The last six months have been incredibly challenging for the dental industry and we’re proud to finally be in a position to welcome new and existing clients to the surgery. We have installed a state-of-the-art ventilation system throughout our surgeries to adhere to strict health and safety regulations and, importantly, ensure that customers feel that they are in a safe and controlled environment when they visit.

“The cosmetic treatments have already attracted a new customer base which we expect will continue to grow – it’s something we’re excited to bring to the community and we’re enthused that it has been so positively received so far.”