Dennis Nilsen: Viewers give their verdict on first episode of STV drama Des

by Cheryl Livingstone
14/09/2020, 10:03 pm
© PADavid Tennant as Dennis Nilsen
David Tennant as Dennis Nilsen

The first instalment of a new STV drama about Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen aired tonight.

Doctor Who star David Tennant is portraying the ‘Muswell Hill Murderer’ in the new three-part series, Des.

The drama is based on material from Brian Masters’ book Killing For Company, and covers Nilsen’s arrest and trial.

It is told from the view of Nilsen, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay being played by Daniel Mays, and biographer Brian Masters portrayed by Jason Watkins.

This is what viewers thought of the first episode:

 