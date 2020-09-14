Dennis Nilsen: Viewers give their verdict on first episode of STV drama Des

The first instalment of a new STV drama about Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen aired tonight.

Doctor Who star David Tennant is portraying the ‘Muswell Hill Murderer’ in the new three-part series, Des.

The drama is based on material from Brian Masters’ book Killing For Company, and covers Nilsen’s arrest and trial.

It is told from the view of Nilsen, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay being played by Daniel Mays, and biographer Brian Masters portrayed by Jason Watkins.

This is what viewers thought of the first episode:

Oh man, David Tennant has got this down! Spine chilling and the resemblance #des #DennisNilsen — Colin Campbell (@RealDealColin) September 14, 2020

David Tennant is chillingly good as Dennis Nilsen in #Des. Actual chills watching him! — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) September 14, 2020

‘Why did you do it ?’

‘I don’t really know. I was hoping you’d tell me that…’@DavidTennant utterly chilling as Dennis Nilsen

#Des pic.twitter.com/W8kCW2DYHQ — Martin Townsend (@MTSundayExpress) September 14, 2020

Quite remarkable performance this from David Tennant as Dennis Nilsen. A difficult watch but he's a compelling presence on screen. — John Hyde (@JohnHyde1982) September 14, 2020

David Tennant looks like Dennis Nilsen, yes. But that’s where the similarities end. The wicked essence of Nilsen is void and acting seems one-dimensional. This could’ve been something dark, gritty and entertaining – but it wasn’t.

Proof, IMO, that Netflix > TV! (2/2) — Ben (@ben_cartwright2) September 14, 2020