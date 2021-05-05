Two bronze ‘kings’ could could be placed across the street from each other in Aberdeen city centre.

A statue of footballer Denis Law, arm aloft in celebration, could be placed in Broad Street, across from Marischal College.

Plans were being drawn up by the city council to have the sculpture of Aberdeen’s most famous footballing son erected close to Provost Skene’s House – but officials have brought forward another option near Marischal Square.

Initially it had been hoped the figure of Scotland’s only Ballon d’Or winner could act as a draw to the new Hall Of Heroes, an attraction highlighting the great and the good hailing from the north-east.

But new proposals would have the Alan B Heriot bronze image of ‘The King’ just across the street from the artist’s other famous Aberdeen landmark – a statue of Robert the Bruce.

Born 666 years earlier, King Robert I famously gifted the city the Forest Of Stocket (now Midstocket) in 1319.

The proceeds raised from land were used to set up Aberdeen common good fund – which would be used to pay for the £25,000 cost of installing the new statue of the Lawman across from him.

A spot across from Robert the Bruce is understood to be the preferred option of Mr Heriot and the Denis Law Legacy Trust, the current owners of the effigy.

It would require an existing sculpture in the area – just inside the roofed forecourt of Marischal Square – to be removed.

Chief officer for city growth, Richard Sweetnam, said: “Location 1, preferred by the artist and the Denis Law Legacy Trust, is proposed to be set back from Broad Street, adjacent to Marischal Square, facing the Robert the Bruce statue.

“The artist and trust prefer this site aesthetically, they have proposed a narrative around the two statues facing each other and sharing the same sculptor, materials and plinths.

“Location 2, suggested as an alternative, would be sited nearer to Provost Skene’s House by a grassed area and public seating, which would encourage people to linger longer and strengthen links to Provost Skene’s House.”

A different statue of the now 81-year-old, in his iconic celebratory pose, is already on display within Aberdeen Sports Village.

Despite never playing for Aberdeen, Law was given the freedom of the city in 2017, describing it as “one of the highlights of my life”.

He scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for Manchester United and is revered by fans as part of the “Holy Trinity” alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

Another statue of Law, with the two other luminaries, is in place outside Old Trafford.

His career started at Huddersfield as a 16-year-old, before moves to Manchester City, Italian side Torino, before his record transfer fee deal taking him to United in 1962.

Spending on another project, celebrating his very beginnings in Woodside in Aberdeen, could also be approved by councillors next week.

However, there are concerns about how the Printfield 10 murals – taking their name from the area of the city and his shirt number – will move ahead.

Plans include an image of Law celebrating a goal painted on the northern wall of the Clifton Court flat block and another in his Scotland kit on the opposite side, which would cost £70,000.

A third timeline mural, priced at £35,000, is hoped for the wall around St Joseph’s Church, highlighting parts of the footballer’s childhood and career up until he lifted the Ballon d’Or – the highest individual honour within the sport.

But there are fears the walls will not be “suitable” for the paintwork, leading to warnings from Mr Sweetnam that the project could be kiboshed.

In a report to councillors, he wrote: “Consultation with relevant stakeholders has identified that the surfaces of both Clifton Court and St Joseph’s Church wall are rough in texture.

“This may impact the viability of the proposal or reduce the quality of the work which can be produced.

“If the artists or project manager advise that costly preparatory work is required to install on these locations, then that may restrict the project, and this may be a greater concern for the timeline piece on St Joseph’s Church wall.”