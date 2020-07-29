Denis Law Legacy Trust benefits from more than £4,000 worth of funding

An Aberdeen charity is benefiting from more than £4,000 worth of funding from the Lord Provost’s Covid-19 trust.

Streetsport, the Denis Law Legacy Trust’s flagship programme run in partnership with Robert Gordon University, cashed in on a £4,350 share of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Covid-19 hardship fund.

Streetsport delivers free weekly sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen by using mobile sports arena and equipment in various locations including car parks, parks and local facilities.

The funding has enabled the charity to purchase food vouchers for vulnerable families in Aberdeen and allows the organisation to plan ahead to ensure its Streetsport programme can return as soon as possible.

It also means the charity has been able to buy the correct PPE and cleaning materials to help ensure Streetsport environments are safe and clean for all staff, volunteers and participants.

The charity also received additional sports kits that will help young people enjoy physical activity.

Since its launch three months ago, the Covid-19 Hardship Fund raised more than £250,000 thanks to donations from members of the public and businesses, as well as donations of £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund.

In total 39 charities have received £251,070, supporting 5,088 individuals, 3,626 families, and 1,835 children and young people.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “The Denis Law Legacy Trust and its Streetsport programme is a fantastic asset that serves Aberdeen well.

“The dedication of its staff and volunteers is clear to see and the fact they have been able to mobilise and help the Streetsport community in new ways during the pandemic is fantastic.”

David Suttie, one of the trustees of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “Thanks to the Lord Provost’s hardship fund the Denis Law Legacy Trust has been able to continue to support the communities we work in during this incredibly hard time.

“The funding has helped us provide food vouchers to those that need them the most and also helped prepare our Streetsport programme to become equipped and ready to resume again as soon as guidance permits.”

At a meeting earlier this month the trustees of the Lord Provost Charitable Trust decided to end the Emergency Covid-19 Appeal on Crowdfunder, however the Trust recognises the desire of the people of Aberdeen to continue to help people in need, and will be announcing alternative means of making financial contributions soon.

Any organisation or individual that would like to make a donation to the Covid-19 Appeal can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.