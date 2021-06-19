Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre closed

Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre is closed in both directions.
The road is closed from the junction with Woolmanhill and Wapping Street.
The closure is due to falling masonry.
Police shared the closure on Twitter at around 3:30am on Saturday, June 19.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area at this time.
Aberdeen City Council said the damage will need to be assessed by a structural engineer:
