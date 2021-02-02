Demolition work on iconic Aberdeen shop to be completed next month

Demolition work on an iconic shop is due to be completed next month.

McKays shoe and outdoor wear shop has served the customers of Aberdeen since opening in 1905.

It moved to new premises on Great Northern Road after selling the site to Aberdeen City Council for the Queen Street regeneration project.

The local authority is knocking down the building as part of plans to revitalise the area.

It is part of the £150 million transformation of Queen Street which would include more than 300 homes being built and incorporates a civic hub, enhanced heritage features and public space.

Aberdeen City Council hopes the site’s ideal location next to the Arts Centre and Lemon Tree will encourage more cultural businesses to relocate there.

The building featured a mural which was painted by Norwegian stencil and street artist Martin Whatson as part of the inaugural Nuart festival.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said the mural has been enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors over the years.

He said: “The artwork produced on the Mackays building on Queen Street is by the wonderfully talented Norwegian stencil and street artist Martin Whatson, and was one of many highlights in our inaugural Nuart Aberdeen International Street Art Festival of 2017.

“The ‘golfer’ has been enjoyed by many thousands of residents and visitors alike. Martin’s work was an example of the phenomenal legacy that Nuart has created in making our city centre a more welcoming, vibrant and culturally rich place for all.

“Of course, it is sad to lose this great work and it serves as a reminder of the importance for people to safely get out and enjoy some of the best street art our city centre and indeed the country has to offer.

“We understand that time moves on and with that other opportunities may present that will allow us to expand on our city’s Nuart portfolio.”

A local legend among Aberdeen residents, McKays offered a unique shopping experience for those hunting for a bargain or surplus stock.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed demolition work on the building is due to be completed next month.

She said: “Demolition of 29-31 Queen Street is part of the early land assembly programme.

“Demolition works due for completion by end March 2021.”