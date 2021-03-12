Demolition work begins at Aberdeen’s Torry Academy site

Demolition work has started at the former Torry Academy, following a series of delays resulting from the coronavirus lockdown and issues relating to asbestos.

The school, which closed in 2018, has been slated for demolition for a number of years, with plans in place to turn the site into a community and education hub.

Work to remove asbestos from the site stalled last year as the pandemic hit, and when workers returned to the site following the easing of restrictions, they discovered the efforts would take longer than expected.

However, Torry and Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll has confirmed that the demolition began this week.

She said: “We’re glad that the demolition has now got under way, because we’re keen for the new primary school and the hub to be built as soon as possible, given the impact Covid has had on education over the year.”

The demolition work is planned to have been completed by the end of May, with construction on the replacement beginning the following month.

It is then hoped that the hub will open in 2023.

Mrs Nicoll added: “We know it’s been difficult, but the main thing is that we push on and get the whole project completed.

“We want our local children to have a first-class school environment to pick up their education again.”