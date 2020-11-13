Demolition of Torry Academy could be delayed due to asbestos

The demolition of a former Aberdeen secondary school could be delayed due to issues with asbestos.

Work is ongoing at the former Torry Academy building, which closed in 2018, ahead of its planned demolition.

It is due to be torn down next year to make way for a new community hub for the area, slated to open in 2023.

However, efforts to clear asbestos from the building were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

When contractors were able to return to the site, it was then discovered the work would take longer than expected.

Removal of the asbestos is now taking place once more after the building’s demolition contractor stepped in – but a report to the council’s capital programme committee warned of an “extended project duration” due to the location of the asbestos.

The report reads: “The council appointed contractors to undertake the removal of materials containing asbestos and the demolition of the former Torry Academy.

“These works are now due to be completed in Summer 2021. As has been verbally reported to committee previously these works have been significantly delayed as a result of the discovery of additional materials containing asbestos and have now been further delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the construction industry.

“Due to the lockdown instructed by the UK Government on March 23 2020, a wide variety of construction works were put on hold.

“This included the asbestos removal and demolition works at the former academy. This delay was then further compounded by a reluctance, by the appointed asbestos contractor, to resume works due to difficulty in sourcing suitable accommodation and following the discovery that the required works will take longer than was first predicted.

“The council has, as a result, instructed the demolition contractor to remove the remaining asbestos with these works recently resuming. The remaining asbestos is in challenging locations resulting in an extended project duration.

“Once the programme to complete the asbestos removal and demolition works is certain, the council will be in a position to appoint Hub North Scotland to deliver this project.

“It is anticipated that this appointment will be undertaken in early 2021, with works commencing on site in summer 2021, and with completion anticipated in winter of 2022/23.”