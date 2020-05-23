Demolition of sinking Aberdeen homes delayed by Covid-19

The demolition of sinking homes in Aberdeen has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The ground under the two city streets, Erroll Street and Erroll Place, near King Street, is sinking, causing cracked walls and ceilings and damp problems.

It was decided in February last year by Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee the 13 blocks of flats will be demolished and the council tenants rehoused.

There are 48 council properties on the site and four in private ownership.

But the council has now revealed talks with private owners over the re-purchase of their homes have been delayed by Covid-19, with no timescale in place for when demolition may be able to take place.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Only a small number of council tenants still require to be rehoused.

“We are in ongoing discussions with several private owners in the area regarding the re-purchase of their homes, however, given the current situation with Covid-19 completion of these discussions have been delayed.

“As a result, it is not possible to say at present when vacant possession of all flats will be achieved or when demolition will take place.”

