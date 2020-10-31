Demolition of Aberdeen’s ‘sinking’ flats given go-ahead

Blocks of flats on two Aberdeen streets which are suffering from subsidence have been given the go-ahead to be demolished.

The ground under both Erroll Street and Erroll Place, near King Street, is sinking, which has caused cracked walls and ceilings as well as damp issues in several of the flat buildings.

Subsidence occurs when the ground under a property collapses or sinks lower, resulting in some of the building’s foundations going with it.

It puts strain on the structure of the home, which causes cracking, which then can cause damp problems.

It was decided last February that the 13 blocks across both streets would be demolished, with tenants rehoused elsewhere.

There are 48 council properties on the site, with a further four in private ownership.

Covid-19 also caused a delay in the process, as talks with private owners over the re-purchase of their homes were unable to take place.

Now, a demolition warrant has been given the go-ahead, however, no timescale has yet been set by Aberdeen City Council for the work to take place.

It said it still has to issue a tender of work for the job.

There is a total of 12 four-in-a-block flats within Erroll Place, and two four-in-a-block flats at Erroll Street, all of which will be removed.

The demolition warrant also includes all roadways, car parking, paths, fencing and street lighting in the area, with everything to be removed.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We will have a timescale for the demolition work once a tender has been issued, and a contractor appointed to prepare a programme of works.

“The programme of decanting tenants to alternative accommodation began after approval was given in the City Growth and Resources Committee in February 2019. And rehousing of the tenants is continuing.”

A long-running issue, the subsidence was first identified by residents more than two decades ago.

Two blocks were also demolished for this reason in the past.

Other options for fixing the problem were put forward, however, the committee decided the easiest solution would be to demolish all the flats.

Some of the residents on the streets complained of walls not touching the ceilings, doors and windows twisting and issues with draughts.

It is estimated the demolition work will be valued at around £350,000.