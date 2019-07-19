Demolition of Aberdeen schools on schedule

Work to demolish two former Aberdeen schools is progressing on schedule, according to council chiefs.

Torry and Kincorth academies closed their doors for the final time last summer, with pupils moving to the new campus at Lochside Academy.

Work to demolish the two schools began earlier this year and it is hoped it will be completed around September.

Kincorth Academy, which is to be transformed into a housing development, has been repeatedly targeted by vandals since it closed.

The work was also temporarily halted after a nest of baby gulls was found on the roof, sparking criticism of the council from animal welfare groups.

Meanwhile, the Torry Academy site is to become a new community hub for the area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Work is continuing to be carried out at the former Torry and Kincorth academies in preparation for their future uses to help local communities.

“The Torry Academy site is going to be used to build a new primary school and community hub, and the former Kincorth Academy is to be housing.

“At the former Torry Academy, internal stripping of materials is ongoing prior to the full clearance of the site. At the Kincorth Academy site, demolition works are progressing well, as per the contract programme.”

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents the Torry area, said: “It began on May 16 and the demolition is due to be completed at the end of January 2020 – expensive and long, but there is maybe asbestos in the old building.

“I’m looking forward to the regeneration of the site into a community hub, and Torry Primary School.”

Councillor for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove Sarah Duncan said: “I’m very pleased that the demolition work at the former Kincorth Academy is on schedule.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the plans for social housing on this site, which is very much needed as there are lots of requests for homes in Kincorth.”