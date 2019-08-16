Demolishing Aberdeen flats paves way for supermarket, drive-thru and 187 homes

A supermarket, drive-thru and 187 homes could be built on the site of a demolished housing development in Aberdeen.

Dandara presented its proposals for the Middlefield triangle next to the Haudagain roundabout to councillors at a pre-application forum meeting at the Town House yesterday.

The developer was on hand to answer questions from elected members about the major application planned for the Logie area.

It was the first time councillors had been given the chance to scrutinise the proposal of application notice (PoAN) before a detailed planning application is submitted at a later date.

Under the plans, a mixture of flats and houses could be built.

The development will be based next to the proposed £30 million through-road from North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road aimed to alleviate congestion at the notorious Haudagain roundabout.

Most of the homes at Logie have already been demolished to make way for the road and new flats.

Michael Lorimer from Dandara told councillors: “The majority of the community who attended our consultation events are behind this and want to see something done at the site.

“We would be looking to potentially have a discount supermarket but it is too early at this stage to name any names.

“We are also looking at a drive-thru element.”

Councillors were told the drive-thru would more than likely be a coffee shop rather than a food takeaway.

Developers stressed to councillors that the plans were still at an early stage and could change but stated they were also looking at provisions for a pharmacy and leisure facilities.