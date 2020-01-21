Thousands of north-east residents to receive dementia support

More than 11,000 residents with dementia in West Aberdeenshire will benefit from a UK-wide Government commitment to researching the condition, according to the local MP.

Andrew Bowie spoke in support of Alzheimer Research UK’s new report aimed at finding life-changing treatments for dementia as soon as possible.

The report was published in response to the UK Government’s election manifesto commitment for a “dementia moonshot”.

Mr Bowie said: “With 1,138 people in my constituency living with dementia, we must do everything we can to find life-changing treatments.

“Research investment in dementia has fallen behind other health conditions.

“The UK Government’s commitment to double investment in dementia research to £160 million per year under a ‘dementia moonshot’, is the step change we need to find a cure.”