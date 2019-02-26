Dementia disco to be held for people in north-east

Staff at a north-east care home are to organise a dementia-friendly disco.

A Boogie in the Bar event will take place at the Royal British Legion in Buckie.

Similar events for the over-60s have been a big hit with dancers in Aberdeen, Banff, Fraserburgh and Elgin.

The event is being organised by staff at the Netherha Care Home.

Organiser Ruth Smith said: “The purpose of Boogie in the Bar is to bring the community together through music and dancing. We have been to previous events in Elgin and Banff and they are a huge hit.

“We are delighted to bring Boogie in the Bar to Buckie. It promises to be a great afternoon of dancing and entertainment.”

Boogie in the Bar will take place on Friday from 2-4pm. Tickets cost £2 each.

The event will also raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland Musical Memories, a singing group for people with dementia.