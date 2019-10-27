Dementia costs laid bare in new film to be screened in Aberdeen

A charity will screen a film in Aberdeen showing the consequences of dementia as part of a new campaign.

Alzheimer Scotland will be showing the feature at its centre on King Street.

Called Dementia: The True Cost, it is part of its campaign to end the inequalities faced by people living with the condition.

The charity says families and carers face issues accessing appropriate health care, which has a disproportionate impact of social care charges.

Henry Simmons, chief executive of the charity, said: “This short documentary demonstrates the harrowing inequality that people with advanced dementia and their carers face. It is part of a campaign to secure cross-party political support to bring an end to this.”

The screening of the film takes place at 1pm on November 15 at the Aberdeen Dementia Resource Centre.