North-east dementia charity gets funding boost

A north-east charity which helps people with dementia has received a £12,000 boost.

Banchory-based Forget Me Not Club was given the five-figure funding from the Leys Group.

It follows a year of fundraising from the firm, which includes the Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company.

Led by the Leys Group charity committee, staff got behind a number of events including a Christmas jumper day, themed bake sales and a popular Christmas fair.

Joanne Ross, Forget Me Not operations manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to accept such an amazing donation from the Leys Group.

“We have been following their fundraising throughout the year and on behalf of everyone we support, I would like to thank everyone involved.

“The funds raised will allow us to continue to provide activities supporting people with Dementia at Bennett House and throughout Deeside.”

Alexander Burnett, chairman of the Leys Group, along with John Irvine, CEO of the Bancon Group, met representatives of the charity to hand over the funding.

Mr Burnett said: “Everyone has thoroughly enjoyed being part of the various fundraising activities during the past 12 months.

“We look forward to hearing how our donation will help continue to support the people who access Forget Me Not Club and their development.”