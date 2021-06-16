Deliverance: Have theatre delivered straight to your door – just like pizza

Trying to tackle how to bring live theatre to audiences while making sure everyone is safe in these strange times, Brite Theater director Kolbrun Bjort Sigfusdottir created a script which can be delivered straight to people’s doors – just like a pizza.

Brite Theater is an independent theatre company focusing on audience participation and creating site-specific works. But what can an audience participatory theatre company do when they can’t be in the same space as the audience? They bring live theatre straight to audience members, of course.

Kolbrun came up with Deliverance – a unique performance experience which happens in people’s homes.

“I wanted to create something that was live and had audience participation, but it was also Covid-safe,” said Kolbrun.

“Deliverance came out from the idea that all our actions are performances – we’re always performing to some degree.”

Instructions delivered to people’s homes

A set of instructions will be hand-delivered to people’s homes and once they receive them, the performance begins.

Kolbrun explained: “Audiences/participants are given instructions – a character and actions to go through in their home, but there will be no one watching.

“There will also be key moments when actors will ingeniously join the performance, taking the participants on a journey of mystery and discovery.”

Kolbrun thinks Deliverance makes for a nice night in and it is “a bit of a treat”.

“People will end up dancing, putting on nice clothing, getting a drink and will just have a lovely evening,” said the show creator.

Up to two people from every household can participate in Deliverance, but they cannot start their “performance” at the same time.

Kolbrun says the “home theatre show” is perfect for people who love something different – something that will break up their routine.

She added: “People probably haven’t done anything like this before but that shouldn’t put them off. It was made with care in mind – we won’t ask you to do something you don’t want to do. And also, there is nobody watching. It should be playful and fun.”

Creative Scotland and Vanishing Point support Deliverance

Deliverance received funding from Creative Scotland (a development body for the arts and creative industries in Scotland) and was produced by Scottish artist-led theatre company Vanishing Point.

“Deliverance is a seminal show for Vanishing Point,” said the theatre’s artistic director Matthew Lenton.

“We want to produce great live theatre for audiences across Scotland, wherever they live, however remote they may be. We also want to support and produce the work of diverse Scotland-based artists and theatre companies who challenge what live theatre can be.

“Deliverance enables us to do this in a brilliantly inventive and beautiful way.

“We are sure it will be the first of many fantastic shows, produced by Vanishing Point, touring all around our country.”

Eden Court partnered with Kolbrun’s Brite Theater to bring Deliverance to Inverness. Locals will be able to take part in the unique event from Friday June 25 to Sunday June 27.

If you live outside of Inverness city, you can also take part in Deliverance, just choose “postal performance” at checkout. Tickets are available to book here.