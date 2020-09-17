Video and Pictures: Delight as Spitfire flies over Aberdeen hospitals to pay tribute to NHS staff

Residents across the north-east have been treated to a special fly-over.

A Spitfire flew over Woodend Hospital and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to thank NHS staff for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic World War Two plane was emblazoned with the word “Thank U NHS” along with the names of thousands of key workers.

It arrived in the city at about 10.45am, with more than 100 people waiting outside ARI, before both flying over both medical bases and making its way to Elgin and Inverness.

The event has been organised by the NHS Spitfire Project with the team at Aircraft Restoration Company carefully planning 98 route waypoints that include 25 in Scotland.

The plane had previously flown every Thursday during lockdown from its base at Duxford Airfield near Cambridge in support of NHS Charities Together and the carers campaign.

Since then nearly £80,000 has been raised with donations being made from those having their names handwritten onto the aircraft.

