Delight over upgrade to busy north-east road

A councillor has spoken of her delight after road markings were painted on a busy north-east route.

Gillian Owen, who represents Ellon and District, welcomed the improvements on the A90 beside Ellon at the South Road roundabout.

She said there had been a number of accidents over the years and believes many had been caused as a result of drivers not being sure which lane they needed to be in.

She has been in contact with Transport Scotland calling for repairs to be made to the stretch of road on the back of complaints from the local community.

She said: “I am delighted to see the white lines at the Ellon roundabout (South Road) have now been refreshed. Although I’m disappointed the surface has still not had any mediation carried out.

“The lines now clearly indicate that if you wish to go into Ellon you follow the left arrow. There have been a number of accidents on the roundabout as the queues appear at peak times – if you are going to Peterhead you can be backed up as far as Tipperty School.

“Some frustrated drivers jump the queue which has caused issues.

“I am still in contact with Transport Scotland and continue to push to have this stretch of the A90 fixed.

“I have received many complaints from motorists commenting about the dire state of the road surface between Bridgend and Ellon.

“I continue to push for this and hope it will be done soon.”

Mrs Owen has been campaigning for upgrades on the A90, including at the Toll of Birness junction, for several years through her “Why Stop at Ellon?” group.

Her hope is for the A90 to be dualled all the way to Peterhead.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the body responsible for maintaining the road, Aberden Roads Limited (ARL), was finalising a programme for resurfacing to be carried out on the section of road which is expected to take place next year, adding: “ARL has confirmed the road is safe. It continues to monitor the road with regular inspections and appropriate remedial works will be undertaken sooner should the road condition change in the meantime.”