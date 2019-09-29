Delight over £4,000 boost for Aberdeen charity ball

An Aberdeen’s charity has received a boost after securing sponsorship for its annual fundraising ball.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families, has been awarded title sponsorship of £4,000 for its Big Build Ball.

Engineering solutions experts Brimmond Group were behind the donation.

The annual Big Build Ball, currently in its fifth year, will take place on December 6 at P&J Live with tickets costing £100 per person.

The charity is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

The centre, which will be the first of its kind in the north-east of Scotland, is to have eight bedrooms and additional family accommodation, and will be set in four acres of ground.

Speaking of their support, Tom Murdoch, engineering director at Brimmond Group, said: “Supporting Charlie House Big Build Ball is a privilege for Brimmond Group and Rigrun Europe.

“The support Charlie House provides to families in the north-east is already tremendous but having their new building will enable them to offer so much more.

“Brimmond Group and Rigrun Europe have been supporting the charity all year and everyone here has got behind it to organise fundraising activities that have included Ride the North, an open garden event and beauty product sale in addition to the hydraulic power unit which we have dedicated to the charity to raise donations for Charlie House from its rental.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted with the sponsorship received from Brimmond Group for our annual Big Build Ball.

“This generous sponsorship enables us to bring the ball to life, making it look and feel great for all our special guests.

“All profits made from the night will go towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal; a public fundraising campaign to raise £8 million for our specialist support centre being built on the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

“The appeal has already reached a quarter of its target, but we still have some way to go.

“This major fundraising event in our calendar will contribute considerably to that.”

The Big Build Ball will feature a drinks reception, three course dinner and the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

A small number of tables are still available for this year’s event, for more information or to purchase tickets for the Big Build Ball, please contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.