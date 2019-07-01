Delight for north-east academy in Rock Challenge

A north-east school is celebrating its success in the national finals of a performing arts contest.

Peterhead Academy took third place in the Global Rock Challenge 2019 Northern Premier Final.

The school took third place for its performance Thoughtcrime.

It was successful in a number of categories, including the Andrew Marr International Award of Excellence for Stage Use.

The finals, which took place at Grimsby Auditorium, saw nine schools from across West Yorkshire, Hull, South Yorkshire, Cumbria, Aberdeenshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Suffolk compete.

Following the show, Andrew Marr from Andrew Marr International said it had been an “absolutely marvellous evening”.

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the students and all the schools taking part in this event.”

It comes after several north-east schools enjoyed success at the Scottish Global Rock Challenge finals last month at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Organisers of the event say it gives young people a valuable opportunity to perform in a professional arts venue.

They say it also encourages an adrenaline-based high through performing and discourages youngsters from using alcohol, tobacco or drugs.