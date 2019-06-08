Queen’s Birthday Honours: Delight for north-east hockey lover

A north-east hockey player with nearly 50 years’ experience on the field has been recognised for her voluntary services.

Lorna Clyne, 62, played for Scottish Hockey at club, district and national level.

The Newtonhill resident has won 29 trophies with her clubs Aberdeen Wanderers Ladies Hockey Club (AW) and Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club (GCW).

By 2005, she became president of GCW where she helped source sponsorship for the clubs’ youth teams, venues for social events and organise transport.

She said: “It was such a lovely moment when I got the letter. I had just been on holiday and came home to it in the post.

“It was wonderful news to come home to,” she added.