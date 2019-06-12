Delight for LEGO fans as Aberdeen’s P&J Live announces BRICKLIVE event

A wonderland for LEGO fans is to attract thousands of families from across the north-east to P&J Live for a great day out.

The venue today announced it will bring the hugely popular BRICKLIVE show to Aberdeen for the first time, offering a vast array of events, displays and hands-on fun for three days in September.

The LEGO-filled exhibition is described as the ultimate event for fans of the brick and will be the first consumer exhibition staged at P&J Live.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibitions manager at P&J Live, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing BRICKLIVE to Aberdeen, especially to our brand-new venue.

“This will be the first consumer exhibition held at P&J Live, offering a fantastic opportunity for families to come and see the new venue for the first time.”

BRICKLIVE, is to be staged from Friday September 20 to Sunday September 22, and will let visitors, young and old, indulge their passion for LEGO on a grand scale.

They can build their own car and race it down ramps, recreate iconic landmarks from around the world, visit the Ninjago Zone or recreate a Minecraft universe.

The centrepiece of the touring exhibition is BRICKLIVE OCEAN.

Created by the show’s master builders, it is a collection of brick-built sea creatures, from sharks to tuna, and octopuses to a giant killer whale.

Organisers say it has the wow factor, with great photo opportunities as well as a chance to learn about the oceans and the creatures who live there.

Wherever it is staged, it attracts thousands of families and master builders from around the world.

Claire-Lena said: “With 48,000 square metres of brand-new, flexible event space at P&J Live, we’ve already been able to announce some other great consumer exhibitions and events and we’re delighted we can bring BRICKLIVE to the city for the first time.”

Tickets for BRICKLIVE will go on sale at 10am on Friday.