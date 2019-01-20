Delight at rise in visitors to north-east caravan site

A north-east caravan site run by volunteers is reaping the benefits of a scorching summer – and is now looking ahead to the 2019 season.

Aden Caravan and Camping, based on the edge of Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, is the social enterprise arm of Buchan Development Partnership (BDP).

The award-winning site boasts 23 touring pitches and 20 camping pitches along with three glamping pods funded by Leader, which have proven popular with keen campers.

Directors at the site told the Evening Express they had seen an increase in tourists from the Central Belt.

Run by a team of volunteers, the site is operated by the commercial trading arm of BDP, the Buchan Development Initiative (BDI).

BDI director Charlie Scott said: “We had a fantastic summer due to the great weather we experienced and the campsite was extremely busy from spring onwards right up to the end of August.

“We did see a rise in tourists from the Central Belt.

“We are looking forward to the start of the new season in April and are currently looking for a site warden.

“The position would be a great opportunity for a couple that enjoy meeting new people and want an exciting new challenge.”