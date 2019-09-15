Delight as north-east cathedral welcomes St Therese relics

The historic remains of a 19th-Century French saint have gone on tour around the country.

Relics of Saint Therese of Lisieux went on display at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Aberdeen earlier this week as part of a three-week tour.

The relic is now on its way to Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin, before heading to St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Inverness.

The tour will see the remains of the saint go on display at eight Catholic dioceses in Scotland and will conclude next Wednesday.

Part of the remains are held in an enormous, ornate reliquary, which is five feet long and weighs more than 20 stone.

Father Keith Herrera of St Mary’s Cathedral said: “Saint Therese became a Carmelite nun at the age of 15, which means she would never leave the convent.

“She died at the age of 24 after a bout of tuberculosis, and it was not until after her death that her writings were discovered, which have now become famous.”

The nun was beatified as a saint by Pope Pius XI, 28 years after her death, with the Basilica of Lisieux, built in her honour, becoming the second most popular place for pilgrimages in France.

The visit of the remains to the Granite City took months of organisation by the St Andrews Community, based at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Father Keith added: “I saw the relic when it arrived and I was there when it left.

“She toured England about 10 years ago but Scotland missed out. This is her first tour of Scotland.

“In her writings she wanted to tour the world to spread the message of God and that is what she is doing now.

“There have been a lot of visitors to St Mary’s since she arrived.

“People go through many struggles so they do ask her to pray for them.

“We are blessed to have her visit Aberdeen and it was sad to see her go but we cannot be selfish as others will be requiring her blessings.”

To follow the saint’s remains as they tour around Scotland, visit the Facebook page of Sancta Familia, a group of Catholic filmmakers from Motherwell.