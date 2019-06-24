Delight as north-east beer festival raises £52,000 for community groups

One of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals has brewed up £52,000 for north-east community groups.

The three-day Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven attracted a record-breaking 6,000 visitors this weekend.

Held in Baird Park, the festival was celebrating its 10th anniversary.

A grand total of £177,000 has been raised since the first beer was poured in 2009.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We really couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate our 10th birthday than with what was, essentially, a three-day party where thousands of people just had so much fun.

“And to have people enjoy themselves that much while helping to raise so much money is just fantastic.

“We always hoped that for our 10th anniversary we would pass the £150,000 milestone for raising money.

“We simply didn’t expect to smash it by this much.”