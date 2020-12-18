Delight as new Aberdeen road opens to public

A new road providing a key link to a major development in the west of Aberdeen has opened ahead of schedule.

The West Link, which connects the new community of Countesswells to the A944 at Kingswells, has been officially opened to drivers.

It is hoped the project – which involved building a new section of road leading to the Kingswells roundabout over the course of 14 weeks – will lead to improved links between the new community and the rest of the city.

Combined with improvements to the existing Cults-Kingshill road, the route will provide a “fit-for-purpose” link to Countesswells.

Ryan Swan, project manager at Countesswells Development Limited, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the new road which offers first class connectivity for the residents of Countesswells ahead of schedule. This is a significant parcel of works and, now completed, will deliver much-needed improvements to safety and traffic flow, not just for the community of Countesswells, but for all road users.

© CDL

“The new road layout demonstrates our commitment to existing and future residents of Countesswells, as well as the wider community.”

Mr Swan continued: “We have worked closely with Aberdeen City Council and our contractors WM Donald to ensure that, where possible, disruption has been minimised and works completed on programme, enabling the road to open in time for the Christmas break.”