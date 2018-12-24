Delight as more than 15 tonnes of food donated to Aberdeen foodbank

An Aberdeen foodbank worker has spoken of his shock after more than 15 tonnes of food was donated.

Generous Aberdeen residents have been coming in droves to donate to CFINE at its base on Poynerook Road.

Now staff member Graeme Robbie says donations have smashed last year’s tally by around seven times.

Graeme says the foodbank raked in between 15 and 20 tonnes of food in the last six weeks, which will be dished out to the neediest in the city, in comparison with just two or three tonnes last December.

He said: “We’ve smashed it out the park this year, it’s been really incredible.”

The donations are enough to create as many as 35,714 food parcels, to be picked up by people who need them this Christmas.

Graeme said: “This year has been incredible for donations at this time.

“Usually, we do see a rise in the amount of donations we get around this time of year, but this year has been exceptional.

“In October we put a plea up for donations on Facebook and that post went viral.

“We’ve also had dozens and dozens of companies running food drives and we’ve hada lot of people just coming in off the street to donate as well.”

For CFINE, the donations will not only benefit their clients during the festive period, but also into the new year.

Graeme said: “We are obviously seeing a lot of people coming to use the foodbank and an incredible upsurge in the amount of people who need to access emergency food. With such an upsurge in donations, they will sustain us into the new year.”

Despite the tremendous amount of gifted food, Graeme predicted it won’t last.

He said: “We’re expecting that, come February or March, we’ll be on the hunt again, so we’re looking to put in place plans to make sure we still have all the food we need.

“The generosity has been great from people, especially when they know so many folks are struggling. It’s really heartening for us to see.”