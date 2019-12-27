Delight as EE saves Aberdeen grandad’s Christmas gifts after Halford’s mix-up

An Aberdeen grandad has thanked the Evening Express for saving his family’s Christmas.

It had looked like twins Amelia and Rebecca Gilmore, 4, and their brother Riley, 9, would not get to open gifts from their grandfather William Gilmore.

The 42-year-old bought them bikes from Halfords on Balnagask Road, Torry – but was then told they would not be ready until three days after Christmas.

However, the Evening Express stepped in and Halfords ensured the bikes were ready in time for the children’s big day.

The firm built the bikes and delivered them to the Torry store by courier in time for Mr Gilmore to collect them, wrap them, and put them under his grandchildren’s tree.

Mr Gilmore, of Balnagask, said: “I’m so grateful to the Evening Express for saving our Christmas.

“The kids would have been so disappointed not to have got anything from their granddad.”

The confusion came on December 16 when Mr Gilmore bought the Peppa Pig and Apollo bikes for a total of £198.

He said: “They had signs up around the shop saying ‘we will ensure your bike is made up and ready for collection for Christmas’.

“So I paid for the bikes and only then did the staff say ‘you can pick them up on December 28’. I was gobsmacked.

“I told him my grandkids would be really devastated and he said ‘you can take the box to show them in the meantime if you like’.

“The idea that I should show four-year-olds a picture of a bike and then say I’m sorry but you have to wait three days to ride them is strange, though I suppose he was only trying to be helpful in a difficult situation.

“I’m glad it all worked out in the end and so are the children.”

A Halfords spokesman said any bike that was in stock in stores should have been available to order two days before Christmas and that it was proud to be building bikes right up to Christmas.

The spokesman confirmed Mr Gilmore’s bikes were built and ready for collection before December 25.

He added: “We would like to apologise for any confusion.”