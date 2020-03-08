Delight as Aberdeen woman Millicent celebrates 90th birthday

An Aberdeen pensioner has celebrated her 90th birthday at a surprise party.

Millicent Birse was brought up in Torry and has lived in the city all her adult life.

She celebrated her big birthday yesterday and was thrown a party on Sunday at the Beach Ballroom.

An avid Evening Express reader, Millicent was shocked to discover family members had flown in from Washington State in America to celebrate with her.

A Torry quine at heart, she survived the Second World War by seeking refuge in an air raid shelter in her back garden when bombings were taking place.

The pensioner sadly lost her husband David in 2002 after he suffered a stroke, but has continued to lead a varied life, including many holidays abroad.

Millicent and David had two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

One of her daughters, Alison Daly, described how her mother found a new life following the sad death of her husband.

She said: “The family went on many annual camping holidays round Scotland and down as far as London in their trusty Morris Minor.

“She had never travelled overseas until after Dad passed away in 2002 of a massive stroke.

“Hence we suggested to everyone to give a donation at her party to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland instead of bringing gifts.

“Since 2003 she has been on two Mediterrean cruises and she’s also visited the Algarve three times.

“When she was 86 she went to visit her grandson Andrew, his wife Shealyn, great-grandson Alec and great granddaughter Evie who live on Whidbey Island, Washington State, just off the Seattle coast.”

Her grandson and his family came all the way from America to surprise Millicent on Sunday, with the huge family reunion being held in Aberdeen. About 80 friends and family attended the celebration.

Millicent trained as a touch typist at the old Academy opposite the Art Gallery in Aberdeen before taking up a job as a clerkess at Spencer Paints in the harbour area.

She married David Birse, her sweetheart, who lived directly opposite her in Victoria Road, Torry, at the North and East Kirk of St Nicholas on January 13 1951.

Alison highlighted some of her favourite memories of her mum’s life.

She said: “Our mother was absolutely hopeless at taking photographs and would take the sky and not the people who where posing for her.

“Once she took a photo of our dad and we could only see his torso and legs. She had beheaded him!

“When she went to any comedy shows in the local theatres she would laugh after everyone else had got the joke and this would make everyone around laugh again.”

Millicent, who still lives independently, was also heavily involved at the Kirk of St Nicholas. She was church secretary there for 26 years and is still an active elder.

She is involved in a number of different community groups, including the Aberdeen and District Floral Art Club and the Torry Heritage Group.

Millicent has a royal connection as one of her uncles was the gardener to the Duke of Fife at Elsick House at Cammachmore.

Her father Alexander John Thomson Donald Robertson also lived a long and active life until the age of 97.