Delight as Aberdeen community gets both its Post Offices back

An Aberdeen community will soon gets a full-time post office service back for the first time in two years.

Bucksburn lost Sclattie Park Post Office in March 2019 after the postmistress retired, with the one on Old Meldrum Road shut a few years before.

Now the Post Office has confirmed the details of its two new facilities which open on June 24.

The Sclattie Park service has been taken over by the nearby Premier Stores on Kepplehills Road.

Less than a mile away, the Old Meldrum Road branch – formally known as Bucksburn Post Office – will be relocated to Greenburn Drive.

Between them, the opening hours will ensure a full-time service for the community.

Robert Sharp, network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a full-time Post Office to Bucksburn, as we know how important post office services are to a community.”

Community’s delight

The former Sclattie Park branch closed down in March 2019 after postmistress Helen Donald decided to retire after 20 years.

A consultation was held in the hopes of restoring the service, following a series of complaints about the shortage of provisions in the area.

Similar concerns had been raised when Bucksburn Post Office closed in June 2016.

Councillor Neil MacGregor welcomed the news and said it would help keep the area “vibrant”.

“The new site is just round the corner at Kepplehills shops and will be convenient for many residents,” he said. “A local post office offering a range of services helps encourage a vibrant community and is essential for those reliant on public transport.”

Fellow councillor Avril MacKenzie added: “There used to be two post offices and then we went to nothing.

“I’m very pleased that we are getting them back.”

Opening times

The Sclattie Park branch will be open seven days a week, from Monday–Sunday, 6am-10pm.

Bucksburn Post Office will be open Monday–Saturday, 7am–6pm, and Sunday 8am-1pm.