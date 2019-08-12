Delight as Aberdeen city centre hotel set to reopen

An Aberdeen hotel that closed its doors at the start of the year will reopen under a new owner.

The Highland Hotel on Crown Street announced its “immediate closure” on social media in January.

The 50-bedroom building, which was claimed to have been designed by legendary Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson, was run by Bill and Anne Coffey.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the immediate closure of Highland Hotel. We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers, suppliers, staff members, friends and family for their support over the years.

“You have contributed to some amazing memories.”

It has now been confirmed budget hotel firm OYO has taken on the lease of the premises.

It does not own the building but will work alongside the proprietors to improve it by upgrading infrastructure and the look of the property.

OYO was launched in India in 2013 and also took over the lease of the neighbouring Brentwood Hotel in June. The company arrived in the UK last year and now has a presence in 100 hotels across the country.

It said the Highland Hotel would reopen in the “near future” and it would welcome job applications from former staff.

A spokeswoman from the firm said it was “clear people were sad” about the closure and they were looking forward to welcoming guests to the hotel.

She said: “The Highland Hotel is under new ownership, but OYO is not the owner.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“OYO has taken the lease on the property and will be reopening it as a hotel in the near future.

“It is clear people were sad about the hotel’s closure in January.

“So we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to the Highland Hotel once more.

“Recruitment for the hotel has not yet begun, but OYO would welcome applications from former employees once the process is under way.”

Ferryhill councillor Alan Donnelly, pictured, hopes the new owners will make a success of the business.

He said: “I hope the new people can make a go of it.

“I wish them well.”