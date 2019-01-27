Delight as Aberdeen church wins approval for activity hub

Plans to demolish a former council works depot and create a new community centre have been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Seaton Community Church submitted proposals for the former Aberdeen City Council building and works Depot.

The church went through an asset transfer in September to bring the former building services site on School Road into its control.

It then lodged a planning application with the local authority to demolish the building and construct a one-and-a-half-storey community centre, which will allow it to develop its programme of activities.

The existing building will be removed and a new building created that will better serve the area, and the garden to the south of the site improved for a safe space for residents to use as a community garden.

There will also be new car parking available to supplement existing free parking on surrounding streets.

Demolition and construction work is expected to begin in April or May.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Pastor Barry Douglas of Seaton Community Church said: “We are over the moon, it’s real progress and we’re just delighted.

“We got full planning permission with no conditions so the next step is submitting building warrants, which will take eight weeks.

“It’s been great to have the support of the community, we didn’t get a single complaint so it’s been lovely to get that.”

A design statement submitted alongside the application states the new building would be “a contemporary, high-quality, purpose-built space which is thermally efficient, low maintenance and aesthetically pleasing.

“The hope is the building will become a strong and positive public focal point for the community of Seaton.”

In a council report, development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “Whilst it is acknowledged the proposal fails to comply with Policy NE5 (Trees and Woodland) as it would result in the loss of trees and shrubbery both within and outwith the site, material planning considerations (being the benefits the development would have on the surrounding community, the fact the trees have no formal protection, and that there would be appropriate replacement of damaged trees at the sites frontage) have allowed for a departure from policy in this instance.”