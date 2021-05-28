‘Deliberate’ fire at garden centre in Stonehaven sparks police appeal

A late night fire at a garden centre in Stonehaven was set deliberately, according to police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the blaze at Dunnotar Nurseries, which happened on Saturday, May 22.

Emergency services attended the incident on Carronhall, after receiving a call at about 11.16pm.

PC Forsyth, of the Stonehaven Community Policing team, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of the fire however we are now treating the fire as willful.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information or was in the vicinity at the time at the time of the outbreak of the fire to contact police.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20210523-0128.

Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.