Delays to trains between Aberdeen and Dundee due to level crossing fault

ScotRail train services are being delayed between Aberdeen and Dundee this morning due to a fault with a level crossing.

Reduced speed limits are being imposed between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven due to the issue.

ScotRail says the disruption could delay services on the line by up to 15 minutes until repairs are completed.

NEW: Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Our services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. I'll update you all as soon as I can. ^Megan pic.twitter.com/hsAQNBFE1J — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2021

The operator has reported that engineers from Network Rail are already at the site to try and fix the issue.

The issue, which was first reported at 7.20am, is expected to affect northbound and southbound services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow.