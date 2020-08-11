Delays to Aberdeen trains after tractor crashes into level crossing

Trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow are delayed this morning.

The issues are due to a tractor crashing into level crossing barriers in the Errol area, causing issues on the line between Perth and Dundee.

Update: Our 07:41 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen is currently being delayed at Perth, the 07:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street is delayed at Dundee. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 11, 2020

ScotRail is advising passengers the 7.41am Glasgow Queen Street service to Aberdeen is delayed at Perth, and the 7.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service is delayed at Dundee.

A number of services heading between Dundee and Perth have also been cancelled.