Delays to Aberdeen trains after lorry gets stuck under bridge

ScotRail has warned that there may be disruption to north-east trains after a lorry was stuck under a bridge

The crash happened in the Carmont area, between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven earlier this morning.

A number of services were delayed by almost an hour this morning following the incident.

Engineers were sent to the site, and the issue has now been fixed.

A statement made by the firm said: “We had reports of a lorry having struck a bridge in the Carmont area, our staff have carried out an examination of the bridge and it is now safe to operate our trains again.”

Disruption is expected until 12:30.