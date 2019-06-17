Delays to Aberdeen trains after lorry gets stuck under bridge

ScotRail has warned that there may be disruption to north-east trains after a lorry was stuck under a bridge
The crash happened in the Carmont area, between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven earlier this morning.
A number of services were delayed by almost an hour this morning following the incident.
Engineers were sent to the site, and the issue has now been fixed.
A statement made by the firm said: “We had reports of a lorry having struck a bridge in the Carmont area, our staff have carried out an examination of the bridge and it is now safe to operate our trains again.”
Disruption is expected until 12:30.
UPDATE: An inspection of the bridge has been carried out, the line has now reopened but some disruption is still expected.
