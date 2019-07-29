Monday, July 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Delays to Aberdeen rail services after ‘incident’ near line

by Callum Main and Emma Morrice
29/07/2019, 1:27 pm Updated: 29/07/2019, 1:51 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Trains to and from Aberdeen are delayed this afternoon due to an incident.

ScotRail has reported that emergency services are dealing with an issue between Aberdeen and Montrose.

The rail operator has advised services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose are all affected, with delays expected until 3pm.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “We were called just before 12.45pm.
“There’s a possible casualty on the track at Newtonhill. Paramedics have also been called.”

 

Breaking