Delays to Aberdeen rail services after ‘incident’ near line

Trains to and from Aberdeen are delayed this afternoon due to an incident.

ScotRail has reported that emergency services are dealing with an issue between Aberdeen and Montrose.

NEW: We have report that the emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between #Aberdeen and Montrose. Due to this disruption is expected. pic.twitter.com/wYLbDDkpyQ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 29, 2019

The rail operator has advised services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose are all affected, with delays expected until 3pm.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “We were called just before 12.45pm.

“There’s a possible casualty on the track at Newtonhill. Paramedics have also been called.”