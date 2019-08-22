Delays possible as police escort ‘abnormal load’ across north-east

Motorists on three of the north-east’s busiest roads have been warned delays are possible while police escort an abnormal load.

The large lorry is heading from Aberdeen, along Wellington Road (A956), the AWPR and along the A947 to Turriff.

Roads policing officers have said the escort is underway and have apologised for any delays caused.