Delays on the A90 following two-vehicle crash at Dunnottar

Drivers are experiencing delays following a road traffic incident on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.

The incident took place around the junction with the A92 Stonehaven to Blackdog road.

The A92 northbound is also restricted following the incident.

A southbound section of the A90 around Dunnottar was closed at about 7pm on Wednesday, August 11.

It has since been cleared and reopened.

Two fire appliances from Stonehaven were in attendance at the scene, disconnecting batteries and making the area safe.

Police were also in attendance.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution on the affected roads as traffic is still moving slower than usual.