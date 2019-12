Drivers using a major route in the north-east are facing delays after it was reduced to one lane due to a car on the wrong side of the road.

Police were called to the A90 just south of Balmedie at 5.40pm after the vehicle ended up on the opposite carriageway.

One lane is currently closed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.40pm to the A90 south of Balmedie.

“A car has ended up on the wrong side of the road.”

The road is expected to reopen soon.