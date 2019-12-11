Delays on major Aberdeen road after car transporter breaks down

Commuters in Aberdeen are facing rush hour delays this evening after a lorry broke down.

Drivers are queued along North Deeside Road in Peterculter because of the issue, with tailbacks stretched as far back as Bieldside.

Elsewhere on the roads, there are delays on approach to the Aberdeen bypass junction at Kingswells.

And Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road are busy at the Haudagain.

Tonight, Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed all 32 gritters will be out and about focusing on priority routes.

The teams will be out at 6pm this evening, and again at 5.40am tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire Winter Ops Room: 11-12-19 17:10 ALL 32 gritters out this evening at 18:00 and again tomorrow morning at 05:40 pic.twitter.com/VdI8OVcICd — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 11, 2019

In Aberdeen, the gritters will be out at around 4.45am tomorrow, with road temperatures expected to drop to -1.9C.