Delays on Aberdeen bypass as police attend one-vehicle crash

There are delays on the AWPR near Aberdeen this morning following a one-vehicle crash.

Police were called out to a one-car incident on the A90, at the Blackdog roundabout near Bridge of Don, at about 6.45am.

One lane northbound on the AWPR is closed on the approach to the roundabout while the vehicle is recovered.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had attended the crash.